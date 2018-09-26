Transcript for Lyft co-founder isn't interested in flying Lyfts

We get a C a world five years from now where people are not behind the wheel of the cars on the road I believe it's part of the solution bikes lift rides. Public transit a tireless vehicles it's part of a way of giving people an alternative to what is now a 101000 dollar a year problem. And so. Yes in five years you will see a tireless vehicles and ears absolute people aren't driving their cars out they're out not everyone but yes in a significant way in major US believes. How about flying cars. I call those helicopters. And and I'm the we're focused on ground transportation and so it left as an interest in plain view over game and getting into flying tax it's not not right now I think get as that technology. Develops and advances and is safe and if that's what our customers want and we're gonna offer that as one alternative we want lift to beat that. Place you come to to trust that you'll get a safe fried a reliable or ride and arrived at the lowest cost if there are other ways of Denny from point a to B we'll look at it. Right now where we're stand on the ground.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.