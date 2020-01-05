How a Massachusetts entrepreneur pivoted her small business to survive the pandemic

Wicked Rustic Workshops owner Laura Lanzi discusses how she pivoted her wood-painting classes into "The confetti project," making at-home DIY kits for kids.
2:09 | 05/01/20

