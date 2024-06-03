‘Meme stock’ craze helps GameStop shares soar

Plus, Spotify raises prices for the second time in a year, and the price of tickets to the NBA Finals reach an all-time high.

June 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live