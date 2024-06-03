'Meme stock' trader fuels 'Gamestop' stock boom

Shares of video game retailer "Gamestop" are booming once again after "meme stock" trader Keith Gills, known online as "Roaring Kitty," posted on Reddit and ABC News' Alexis Christoforous reports.

June 3, 2024

