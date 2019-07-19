New mid-engine Corvette makes its debut

More
After years of speculation, the 66-year-old American sports car has joined its European competitors by going mid-engine.
3:00 | 07/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New mid-engine Corvette makes its debut
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"After years of speculation, the 66-year-old American sports car has joined its European competitors by going mid-engine.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"64439560","title":"New mid-engine Corvette makes its debut","url":"/Business/video/mid-engine-corvette-makes-debut-64439560"}