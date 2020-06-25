Transcript for Millions of lost jobs in ongoing pandemic

I want to turn to my ABC news colleague and my fellow student in medical school that we just went to. Long-time friend. Kyra, always good to see you. Good afternoon. Reporter: T.J., good afternoon to you. We begin with the new jobless numbers. More than 1.4 million workers seeking unemployment benefits, that's the 14th straight week of a million or more lost jobs during the pandemic. Those numbers higher than expected. Tough news to hear because new York and other cities in the north and east are getting back to business and states in the south and west that have re-opened earlier are fearing setbacks. Dozens of secret service agents are self-quarantine for 14 days after the Tulsa rally held by president trump. Sources confirming to ABC two secret service officials tested positive for covid-19, all of this adding to the fall-out to the president's decision to hold rallies in coronavirus hot spots over the objections of public health officials. T.J. Are who are Alexander Jean trebek for $500,000? I think you know where I'm the "Jeopardy" star and his wife donating $500,000 to a homeless out reach center in southern California. T.J., that money going to the hope of the valley rescue mission. The trebeks say the way they see it the homeless deserve help, not judgment. They're just ordinary people facing difficult circumstances. That's a guy I got to spend some time with. That's a good dude. Not surprised to see him doing that. Kyra, thank you. Good to see you. You bet.

