New layoffs reported at Macy’s, Wayfair and other companies

ABC News’ Alexis Christoforous examines the economy as companies across sectors announce layoffs and home sales hit a 28-year record low.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live