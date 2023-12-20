New York legislation could force Chick-Fil-A to open doors on Sundays

A new bill introduced into the New York Assembly, known as the "Rest Stop Restaurant" Act would force certain highway rest stop Chick-Fil-A operators to open for business on Sundays.

December 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live