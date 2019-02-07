Transcript for Nike pulls 'Betsy Ross' flag sneakers following complaints from Colin Kaepernick

Long Nike is reportedly pulling a flag themed at ten issue after former NFL quarterback Colin -- were neck. Reminded the sneaker company. About what that flag represented shoes he'll has a US flag with a thirteen white stars in a circle on it known as the Betsy Ross flag. According to the Wall Street Journal cap are Nikki Nike endorser told the company. That he and other sound that flags a symbol defensive because of its connection it's close connection to slavery. The paper says the air Max one it USA Hsu had already been sent to retailers to go on sale this week for the July 4 holiday.

