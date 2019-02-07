Transcript for Nike not releasing US-themed sneakers over flag concerns

Nike is pulling what it called a patriotic sneaker after pressure from former NFL quarterback Colin Kapanen. The shoe features an eighteenth century American flag and supposed to go on sale July 4. According to the Wall Street Journal cap or nick found the Betsy Ross flag offensive because of its association with the bureau of slavery. Pepper NIC is the face of Nike's new campaign. He has not played in the NFL since Tony sixteen after dealing during the National Anthem in protest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.