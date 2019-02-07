Nike not releasing US-themed sneakers over flag concerns

More
Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick reportedly told Nike that the 13-star flag could be seen as offensive due to its association with the era of slavery.
0:26 | 07/02/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nike not releasing US-themed sneakers over flag concerns
Nike is pulling what it called a patriotic sneaker after pressure from former NFL quarterback Colin Kapanen. The shoe features an eighteenth century American flag and supposed to go on sale July 4. According to the Wall Street Journal cap or nick found the Betsy Ross flag offensive because of its association with the bureau of slavery. Pepper NIC is the face of Nike's new campaign. He has not played in the NFL since Tony sixteen after dealing during the National Anthem in protest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick reportedly told Nike that the 13-star flag could be seen as offensive due to its association with the era of slavery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"64084820","title":"Nike not releasing US-themed sneakers over flag concerns","url":"/Business/video/nike-releasing-us-themed-sneakers-flag-concerns-64084820"}