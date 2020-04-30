Transcript for How a NJ restaurant has turned into an online marketplace during the pandemic

Well now to the small business strong on to bring you were making a prosperous hit it in the face of the pandemic. The New Jersey restaurant turning its tables into a bustling grocery delivering service to customers. In an entirely new way all without layoffs. Here's ABC's Diane Maceo. Before Clovis nineteen Jacqueline pot Hurst says business at her south orange New Jersey restaurant Jackie and son was booming. Commuters have fun and families with and then individual people sitting at picking up tables socializing getting to know each other and suddenly. Everything changed the defeat and feel comfortable people gathering one's good news broke. About. Nevada and everyone getting sick. She says she and her husband close the restaurant's dining room even before it was mandated. But quickly realized they needed to adapt. We talked America make everyday and I like we're waiting in grocery store lines for hours. And we're getting there on the shelves are completely empty and I'm looking at them like we can help you already have. All of the connections with our farms all the connections with our vendors. So the whole staff got to work. Creating an online marketplace for grocery staples as well as food orders. It was a wild 48 hours I did not know how did you know fill the web site do any of that our waiter as he came. Grocery shopper. Did not hear it became baker. They also physically transformed the restaurant. It was very nerve racking in Italy to make such a big financial invest so we definitely second missile hit fully paid itself off relatively quickly. Thanks to those efforts she says the business has fully rebounded. So they're back to the same numbers you were doing before this crisis has yet to. Have you had to lay anyone off. No. Generally anyone we did have to take an initial cutting payroll but everyone is back up to the hours that there are working before. If not more and we are currently hiring. It's a reality she never saw coming. The one she's grateful more. I'm sure if you told someone two months ago that you're gonna change your entire business model and 48 hours. They would say you're crazy and what do you say that. I mean if someone shows me like a little picture of what I'm glad that looked like. I would not believe that had it's mind blowing up every morning it's still shocking to me. What's your advice on other small businesses that are struggling. It's a really really tough time for comment. But does he opener McCain and be willing to change because no one knows. What the new normal are gonna look like. I'm that is certainly incredible advice her thanks to Diane for that report and we certainly wish everyone a Jackie and sun continued. Success.

