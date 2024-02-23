Nvidia valued at $2 trillion

Chipmaker Nvidia now valued at $2 trillion, Reddit files to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, and a popular video game from the 80's could bring over 7-hundred thousand dollars at auction.

February 23, 2024

