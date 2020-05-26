Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for NYSE reopens after COVID-19 closure
Okay. Oh.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:51","description":"The NYSE president says it will look \"different\" than it did before. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"70883297","title":"NYSE reopens after COVID-19 closure","url":"/Business/video/nyse-reopens-covid-19-closure-70883297"}