Pier 1 Imports files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The company said it will close up to 450 stores, including all of its stores in Canada, as part of the bankruptcy proceedings.
0:11 | 02/18/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pier 1 Imports files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
If you're one is filing for Chapter Eleven bankruptcy protection. The furniture chain plans to close up to 450 stores in the US and Canada the company is in talks with several potential buyers.

