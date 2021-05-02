Transcript for Protections scarce as delivery industry booms

And now there's some unsung heroes of the pandemic. Delivery workers have kept our lives running as so many have safely hunker down. But while the delivery industry is booming these workers are struggling ABC's Rina Roy takes a closer look. On any given day in New York City you'll find Jose Morales navigating the streets by bike. Spending hours on then delivering food to New York curse in the dead of winter. You bring it to them to the comedian that I won't Hollis. The only out via praising called. Trying to they cannot as live and every day. Restaurants now rely on delivery workers to survive. Delivery orders have surged in the last year the food delivery industry is worth more than 111. Billion dollars exploding with the rise of apps like door vast Amazon and Guber east. But for these curry or is it can be dangerous and careers are often vulnerable to violence and theft. Jose told me his bike was stolen twice. You have to stop from ground zero got to stutter all over again and then later that you'll make didn't. Did trying to maneuver that night. By an abides. By grocery. Caved paved portion of your friends did everything that come along what it's. Todd Lee he had playoff is the executive director. The workers justice project in New York City to help bring careers together as most of Liberty's thousand needles or delivery workers united and M lost. Pressing issues that food delivery workers are facing now is. The lack of access to bathroom this. No pay. How unsafe working conditioning inside and most important need he said the workers who I admitted he doing the most essential jobs with the Knoll workers attacked. GE. And they organize this march and October to demand to center right. So these issues existed before the pandemic how have they gotten worse during a pandemic. So food delivery workers are they seeing. What we consider it one of the deadliest and most dangerous jobs in this CD. And doing that and then make they're doing this work without any safety protection ends without personal protective equipment in most important he must workers I doing this with Noll pay eight. Labeled as independent contractors are not entitled to a minimum wage and overtime or benefits like health insurance. There were roughly 50000 delivery workers in New York City before the pandemic. And as unemployment skyrocketed that number went up as people search for work. Blue briefs alone signing up 36000. New couriers in New York since marks from many with unpredictable paid during our interview Jose got a delivery request worth just three dollars and 75 cents to. They've been an old struggle because and I don't we have to make it just an amount of money you have to work like seven days. I know Roy thanks to the eye opening report.

