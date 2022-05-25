Secretary Yellen believes recession is not 'inevitable'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that a recession was not "at all inevitable" despite some experts forecasting it could happen within the next 12 to 18 months.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live