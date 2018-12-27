-
Now Playing: Stock market plunges, negative for the year
-
Now Playing: Trump lashes out on General Motors, stock market
-
Now Playing: Stock market remains volatile
-
Now Playing: Stock market surges back more than 1,000 points
-
Now Playing: Year-end money tips
-
Now Playing: Dow plunges in worst Christmas Eve for stocks in history as Trump blames Fed
-
Now Playing: Last minute toy ideas
-
Now Playing: Retailers attempt to court last-minute shoppers 2 days before Christmas
-
Now Playing: Holiday shopping blitz
-
Now Playing: Last-minute holiday deals from Target, Old Navy and more
-
Now Playing: Time is running out for free holiday shipping
-
Now Playing: Fed raises short-term interest rates
-
Now Playing: Amazon and other retailers expand free shipping in final holiday push
-
Now Playing: Dramatic drop in gas prices ahead of holiday travel
-
Now Playing: Charter Spectrum ordered to pay $174M in settlement
-
Now Playing: Stock market suffers worst December since Great Depression
-
Now Playing: Dow closes down 507 points
-
Now Playing: Toy ideas for Christmas presents
-
Now Playing: Few hours left for consumers to enjoy free shipping Friday
-
Now Playing: Police department launches high-tech effort to fight package thieves