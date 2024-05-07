Support grows for TikTok ban: Poll

Fifty-one percent of adults say the U.S. government should try to force a sale of the Chinese-owned app and 53% support a ban if it is not sold, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

May 7, 2024

