TikTalk: Teen creates multimillion-dollar business with slime

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Jungmin Kang, founder of "Snoops Slimes Official" on TikTok, who turned a hobby making slime into a multimillion-dollar business as a teenager.

May 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live