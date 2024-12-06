TikTok loses challenge against law requiring sale or ban
A federal appeals court has rejected TikTok's bid to overturn a law banning the platform unless the company finds a new owner.
December 6, 2024
Top Stories
Top Stories
Jury 'unable to come to a unanimous vote' on Daniel Penny manslaughter charge43 minutes ago
TikTok loses challenge against law requiring sale or ban1 hour ago
Manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO killer enters 3rd day1 hour ago
Syrian army withdraws from key city of Hama amid rebel surge, state news reports36 minutes ago
Jobs report shows hiring surge as Fed weighs interest rate cut3 hours ago
New images released of suspect in CEO’s killingDec 06, 2024
Arctic blast affects millions in the USDec 06, 2024
Wind chills plunge for eastern half of USDec 06, 2024
Earthquake triggers brief tsunami warning in CaliforniaDec 06, 2024
Trump celebrates victory in New York as Hegseth battles to win GOP support2 hours ago
Russian woman charged for sneaking onto Delta flight to Paris3 hours ago
GLP-1 drugs linked to lower risk for dementia in older adults with diabetes: StudyDec 06, 2024
Notre Dame prepares for visitors 5 years after fireDec 06, 2024
Taylor Swift prepares for end of record-breaking Eras tourDec 06, 2024
‘Wicked’ star responds to criticisms of her appearance4 hours ago
How genetics may help determine your sleep4 hours ago
Lions beat Packers in Thursday night thriller3 hours ago
Georgia, Texas face off for SEC championship3 hours ago
Online gamer arrested in murder plot and was allegedly 'obsessed' with co-playerDec 06, 2024
Former elder of secretive 2x2 Christian sect sentenced to 120 years in prisonDec 06, 2024
Lost tapes and new discoveries in the 1974 death of Karen SilkwoodDec 06, 2024
2 kindergarteners in 'critical but stable condition' after Christian school shootingDec 06, 2024
Expert details earthquake off coast of Northern CaliforniaDec 05, 2024
Boeing finalizes plea deal with DOJJul 25, 2024
Explosive exchange about 9/11 happens at Secret Service hearingDec 05, 2024
Fallout as Pete Hegseth tries to keep candidacy for defense secretary aliveDec 05, 2024
Biden weighs preemptive pardons for some: SourceDec 05, 2024
UNICEF: Five million children displaced in Sudan amid civil warDec 05, 2024
SCOTUS hears arguments over transgender care for minorsDec 05, 2024
Millions of cancer deaths averted by treatment since 1975, study showsDec 05, 2024
