TikTok loses challenge against law requiring sale or ban

A federal appeals court has rejected TikTok's bid to overturn a law banning the platform unless the company finds a new owner.

December 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live