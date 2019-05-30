Uber to begin banning passengers with low ratings

Riders who develop a "significantly below average rating" may lose access to using the rideshare app, Kate Parker, Uber's head of safety brand and initiatives, said in a statement on Wednesday.
0:33 | 05/30/19

And it got to be careful because a bad rating may just cost you your next who were ride the company's new guidelines call for writers to be banned for below average ratings. And yet said what threshold is but it has laid out behavior which might cost includes leaving trash behind and asking drivers to speed. Can't don't worry too much low rated riders will get a chance to end through before their tell the baseball I got a slightly higher. I don't better rate on another we learned recently and it can't have a better rating than I do it's the worst news Evers idea.

