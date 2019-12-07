Transcript for Uber Copter has landed

I so the skies over New York City now include Hoover copter nose at the chopper service to top this week. For about 200 dollars you can get them lower Manhattan. To Kennedy Airport about ten minutes if you don't live in New York City trust it's worth it if your trip starts her and in those two areas over copier will pop up as an option. Right now it's only available to select diamond and platinum over rewards members in special partners. And were eventually plans to use pilot list electronic powered helicopters. For the service worker go wrong. So I mean not to brag. But cannot log on diamond platinum well are you really got there we use and brought about to start over a whole lot lower. How can that here today charging that the bathroom preserve Hoover. Yankee now for them. Get from way downtown to JFK. They state it Dick who were black it cost about 200 dollars anyway soup tickets. You pick the helicopter that is true even for him. An area that I live in the united how come. You know I realized I know I am living limb here and yeah. Ultimately went man. Me to come I. I'm let's get a reminds me of like back in the day when you people sick hearts service right and I got one. You do that all went away the clouds of that went away where Hoover came around and now it's like oh united the chopper I took over. And humble somebody real quick I took the chopper well. I'm definitely giving five stars for giving me their safely particular helicopter being right rate once the other guys don't pat you can't review.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.