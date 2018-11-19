Transcript for Woman in GoFundMe scam says she's the victim

We turn out to a new twist in that alleged go find me scanned the New Jersey woman accused in the hoax. Is turning against her ex boyfriend and the homeless man involved her lawyer says she's in innocent victim claims the two met end. Are the real culprits in the case. This morning one of the alleged go find me scam Ers claiming she's the one who was due. She is a wonderful person. The other side of that is that she's a bit naive. The attorney for K McClure says she didn't know that her ex boyfriend mark. All along. They had no idea that there had been a agreement a conspiracy. Really between. Via Nikko and Bob it. To get money through bill funding. Clair started to go funny for Bobbitt after they claimed Bob it gave the clerk his last twenty dollars for gas which she got stranded outside Philadelphia. That fundraising campaign raised more than 400000. Dollars. Winning a lottery. But last week prosecutors announced all three were under arrest accusing them of making this story up to inspire donors. The entire campaign was predicated on the line. Now on the clerk claims it was. Kate thought she was helping homeless veteran the colors attorney blames it all on Bobbitt Indy AMOCO suffering from a diction. Still it's my view of the mist of unique OS a gambling addiction. And mr. Bobbitt has. And I Harlan addiction. Butler's attorney says he has recording that backs up his client's claim will be on Good Morning America this morning. Lawyers for the two men are not commenting meanwhile go finally says it will refund all donations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.