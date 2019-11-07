Transcript for 2019 ESPY Awards

I'm oblivious man and you're watching TVE news blog at free here at the 27 in you look at ease the sports awards are being hosted by actor and comedian Tracy Morgan. And here's the Microsoft eater is where actors celebrities and athletes look gathered to watch the awards shadow. This is the athletic version of Bosco is you are when let me take home a trophy and not. They god in my family. Thinking grass and other nominees aren't they deserve this award as well. And staying do the brotherhood of LA it was me BMS like me. I don't want to let you manage to my you can keep and Nike making history again. Public enemy not outright beyond that why does that make many of the bounce back after she met even if he can't believe it and received any. Being honored tonight the US women's national soccer team street off their World Cup win and also NBA legend Bill Russell who is going to be honored with. The Arthur Ashe courage report. I'm a Libya's neck and you're watching eighty Pena's lack.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.