All-New ‘20/20’ | ‘The Girl Scout Murders’ Friday 9/8c on ABC

Journey with Deborah Roberts and “20/20” as they uncover the details of an infamous crime, featuring new interviews and stunning details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live