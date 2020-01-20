Transcript for 2020 SAG Awards

I'm coming up today in Los Angeles for me why we are on the silk carpet for the sag awards yeah fort sill where the winners are voted on by the appeared. A lot of gratitude to mount the night. This whole thing. Many has been a dream and if I wake up smarter discover it was just back then. I achievements in the next piece from straightened. Phoebe Waller bridge adding to her month of wins with the award for best female actor in a comedy series. At some point it will all hit me and hold this guy took a hundred have a good old cry about it. But tonight. We that he died dying from the UK we'll set this up. This year voted awards show can be emotional for sun and Jennifer Aniston who won for her performance in the morning show. I'm so. Women's wrestling had. Comic tragedy and I'm I'm. Flirt and very excited yeah so tiny. When it while it would have been a different story. Some use their moment to thank their fellow actors they. There is bracing for over 25 hear from me at so many people you never dreamed about performance. It's infuriating I'm just so moved by you and you were just devastating in this film others used it to crack jokes. Clinton has separated more women from the issues than the TSA. Billy Joseph I have to explain guarantee. Korean film parents I became the first foreign language film to win the coveted sack the best cast in motion picture award. She done moved. I'm Jeff. Money and I showed it is Tuesday gave you. Lose your. It is. And don't flinch in the real world. And Robert De Niro was honored that the sag life achievement award. And I'm honored you know I. And I don't have to think I don't know that the community would have been nominated wonder whether and it doesn't and. Since so it makes a lot easier. I'm an infinite in Los Angeles and you're watching speaking is live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.