Transcript for '90210' star Luke Perry, 52, dies in Los Angeles after a massive stroke

This is here. I guess actor loop theory and what maybe you. I think stashing them. Best known as nineties teen heartthrob Dylan McKay from Beverly Hills 9021 note died Monday morning in Los Angeles. It 52 year old passed away after suffering a massive stroke last week us yet been hospitalized since Wednesday after paramedics were called to Lee Sherman Oaks home. His publicist says he was surrounded by his two children beyoncé and other close neatly in for him. Syria also making his mark on the big screen starring in movies like Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He recently gained a whole new generation of followers starring as Freddie injuries when CW's Riverdale. A dark take on the famous Archie comics story. This show's executive producers WB TV and they see W issuing a statement saying Peary was an incredibly caring consummate professional with a giant heart in a true friend to Aung. And there's an outpouring the stars mourning his death on social media. His 90210 costar Ryan Ziering tweeting. Dearest Luke I will forever bask in the loving memories we shared over the last thirty years Molly Greenwald who appeared as theories ex wife and Riverdale tweeting. My heart is broken I will miss you so much loop theory. River Dell is reportedly shutting down production for the day following the news of the parents' death Don your back is ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.