Transcript for ABC News’ Diane Macedo announces pregnancy, new book

We have some exciting news to share about our own Diane said she's releasing her first book later this year it's called. This sleek fix practical proven and surprising solutions for insomnia snoring shift work and more. That covers it it's all about helping you get a better night's sleep with advice that Diane Follett to get through her own sleep struggles with the hours in the work that she's been doing. And net we have another announcement about our friend Diane she and her husband Tom are expecting their second child their two year old son jackal become a Big Brother. To his baby sister at pitch all. Congratulations. To baton. You let them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.