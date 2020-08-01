Academy Awards to be without host again

The Oscars ceremony will be without a host again this year, the Academy announced on Twitter Wednesday.
01/08/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Academy Awards to be without host again
Here we go again the Oscars will air without a host of the president of ABC entertainment announced that decision today. At last year's ceremony was the first host free Oscars since 1980 not. If you recall an initial announcement named comedian Kevin Hart as host he stepped down after some old tweaks resurfaced.

