Actor Demián Bichir: 'Netflix turned that myth into this beautiful cute little thing'

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Demián Bichir about the Netflix family fantasy, “Chupa,” and unpacking the cultural relevance to Mexico and the journey of self-discovery for a young boy.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live