Actor Willem Dafoe stars in iconic vampire tale ‘Nosferatu’

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with legendary actor Willem Dafoe as he reunites with director Robert Eggers for the third time to star in the reimagining of the iconic vampire tale “Nosferatu.”

December 16, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live