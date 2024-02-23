Actors Hiroyuki Sanada & Anna Sawai discuss authenticity of FX series 'Shōgun'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with actors Hiroyuki Sanada & Anna Sawai about their roles in the series "Shōgun," which provides an authentic and cinematic adaptation of the celebrated novel.

February 23, 2024

