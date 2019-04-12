Transcript for Actress Anna Faris is opening up about a carbon-monoxide scare

Welcome back we turned out to the carbon monoxide scare for a Hollywood actress and her family on a Ferris was celebrating Thanksgiving at a rental home when everyone in the house started feeling sick. Two members of the family went to the hospital and that may have saved all of their lives. On the Ferris the star of the scary movie franchise. Had no real life scare over Thanksgiving the actress says she rented a house with twelve members of her family in Lake Tahoe tweeting through the typical family drama. But soon they all started feeling sick. Two of the family members left dinner and went to the hospital where they were diagnosed with carbon monoxide poisoning they assumes that it was altitude sickness TP. Bull went ahead and went to the hospital on their loans hospital staff immediately identified that it was carbon monoxide poisoning. I don't edit yeah. Everyone survived but the levels of carbon monoxide in fares as rental home were six times the maximum recommended level. The home did not have CO detectors. Carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless it can kill in minutes by depriving the bloodstream of oxygen symptoms can be similar to altitude sickness. Nearly 500 people die in the US each year because of exposure to the toxic gas as minis 20000 people visit emergency rooms. It's really important regardless of whether your home or whether you're traveling that you always have not situational awareness because. You know if say at this piece of equipment personnel functioning in the middle of the night and the levels are high enough. You know he's just not going to wake up. The actress tweeting this picture showing the Thanksgiving table set with half eaten plates writing it's a stupidly dramatic story but I'm feeling very fortunate. And for family members ended up being hospitalized. It's unclear if Ferris was among them authorities say when traveling consider bringing you our own CO detector.

