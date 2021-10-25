Actress Jessica Henwick: New Matrix character is ‘the audience’s eyes’

ABC News’ Will Reeve speaks with Jessica Henwick, one of the stars of “The Matrix Resurrections,” about her character’s role in the new film and joining the Matrix franchise.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live