Actress Kathryn Hahn talks new Disney+ series ‘Agatha All Along’

ABC News’ Ashan Singh speaks with actress Kathryn Hahn about her unexpected quest for her own coven and more power in Marvel’s “Agatha All Along.”

September 13, 2024

