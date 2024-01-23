Actress Sandra Hüller reacts to Oscar nomination

ABC News Live anchor Kayna Whitworth and Variety Senior Awards Editor Clayton Davis talk with the “Anatomy of a Fall” star about her first nomination for best actress.

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live