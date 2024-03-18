Apple TV+ debuts season 2 trailer for 'Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock'

The new season, which premieres March 29 on Apple TV+, will feature big stars such as Ariana DeBose, Brett Goldstein, Catherine O'Hara, Adam Lambert and K-pop group Aespa.

March 18, 2024

