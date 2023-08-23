Author uses experience as plant stylist to teach kids about loss and growth

Maryah Greene's newly published children’s book, "Good Things," focuses on a little boy who has a close relationship with his dad, drawing on her own experiences.

August 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live