Baby Yoda, Baby Groot and friends buried by snow

More
Timelapse footage shows Baby Yoda, Baby Groot, Godzilla and other toys during a major winter storm in the Northeast.
0:37 | 12/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby Yoda, Baby Groot and friends buried by snow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Timelapse footage shows Baby Yoda, Baby Groot, Godzilla and other toys during a major winter storm in the Northeast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Entertainment","id":"74791307","title":"Baby Yoda, Baby Groot and friends buried by snow","url":"/Entertainment/video/baby-yoda-baby-groot-friends-buried-snow-74791307"}