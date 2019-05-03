'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Demi and Courtney's feud continues

During the highly-anticipated "Women Tell All" episode of "The Bachelor," Courtney confronts Demi for calling her the "cancer of the house."
0:52 | 03/05/19

Transcript for 'The Bachelor' sneak peek: Demi and Courtney's feud continues
Let me. Read I know one of the things that sets you off was was to be calling you the cancer of the house Denny I don't understand what kind of person. Can appoint a term that literally refers to an LS that takes a lot of the sunny. I was just completely taken aback. Can't does but probably a little extreme it ain't I am not shock you more like bad but like I forgot you. And you get can't really and all I did was constantly. Run your mouth about other people like Robert Kinney had to put a girl down. Yeah. I did yeah. Yeah and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

