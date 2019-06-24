Transcript for 'The Bachelorette' sneak peek: Luke P. confronts Garrett over being naked with Hannah

I was told by multiple members of the group that you brought up our one on one day with him. You expressed I heard it live appreciate what she did threaten during the one on one day the way you explained to us eyeball is a lack of respect for him. That was coming out your life when I'm driving and Eileen and I looked over and I see Hanna which. You can I see something that concerns me I just want. Clarity I was ever telling her how and what she cared kids who everybody hopes flyers won in more detail its I feel like I needed it. Now for you to look it means say you shouldn't need that. Now that's. You can earn mileage. Can you just promise me that this isn't gonna go into tomorrow's resentment. Tell me myself promising. You know either asleep very. I'm trying to sleep. The new variance to use our. Feedback and a real quick if you don't want me. To worry about what you can do you don't talk about it. That's the doors right there. The door is right there. Sweet James Lynch.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.