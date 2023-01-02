How Barbara Walters perfected the celebrity interview: 20/20 ‘Our Barbara’ Part 8

A former ABC News producer said that Walters hoped to create something that felt intimate and interesting to both the interview subject and the viewer.

January 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live