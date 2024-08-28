'Baywatch' actress Nicole Eggert reflects on the show's legacy in new docuseries

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos speaks with "Baywatch" actress Nicole Eggert as she revisits her time on the iconic show in the docuseries "After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun," which is streaming on Hulu.

August 28, 2024

