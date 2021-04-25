Transcript for Black Hollywood reflects on year of turbulent racial reckoning

We're about to be joined by our amazing friend Kelly Carter senior entertainment writer at ESPN the undefeated. She say on the issue of diversity or a lack thereof remember the half sack Oscars are white and 4015. But this year at the movies and the country face new realities after the death of George Floyd with the growth of the black eyes matter little bit and calls to stop Asian hate. Your children guilty on all three found guilty verdict. Six shop. Demands for justice and she. In marriages have been the on the net. Sim. Not yeah. Is he not. The powerhouse celebrity to bring awareness and it's him she didn't sue. I'm Rihanna Taylor's name but also to push the legislation. That mice ate the next Rihanna. Hilan no longer celebrities fighting racial injustice I'm fine yeah. Yeah. I deadly shooting amid a surge in anti Asian violence. During that he and. What happens right now and over the course of the coming months we'll send the message for generations to come as to whether we met. We are raised here to speak up for people who don't need our help to. Try out when there's an injustice from the black let's matter cruise past and ongoing right against anti Asian violence. This conversation about racism across all industries. What is them and television always such a bit harder this conversation. Perpetuates stereotypes. That we are the rules images yeah okay. Slowly the overall history Hollywood is one where races. Long been problematic issue in a lot of us. You can Trace back to birds of that nation the construction area. Virgin Islands first African American and industry will be built on it. And you we are so many years later. Accountable to us too much money is spent in Hollywood. On. Oh press that there it is. So we did our best. Write a letter holding Hollywood accountable for its participation. We want to know. Where's the proof it's been a year almost. Since the letter came out I think it's important that the studios and in person. Of the met with stories that. While I'm screen diversity is increasing. Reports show less than 20% of Hollywood's directors and writers are people of color and less than half of that number of work in Hollywood executive suites. We need to continue to shift the culture in many different speaks it's. Let me eat Oscars let it eat eat corporate stay east I think that we should see them make up of the decision makers. And green light movies should be a reflection of the actual consumer base storytelling. And art. Can help process educate hands can uplift communities and culture and which is why making a film like Jews and black messiah was important. For us to be a Florida. Some of this year's biggest films homes by people of color are poised to revisit. Movies like Judith in the black backpack mobbing is black the end the United States vs Billy Holliday. A song like street's founders really healthy dose true. You know and the only way to dismantle existing book on my eyes to inject it. We got to make just as much of an effort to get these stories out there as the effort was made to suppress them. Two friends there aren't using moment doesn't eat scallop true story about went. Director Gary Bradley second plant at Italy's fight prism abolition. And I documentaries. And yet it protests over the summer. Illuminated from me. The importance of images the importance of skiing from his burger it needs the lack of imagery. The lack of visibility. Whose industrial complex push for more stories told at the lanes. A diverse creators. It's an effort to push the median into the future does what needs do you regardless of where one stands politically socially she wrapped in. Recently. So eye opening and so long overdue and Kelly Carter joins us now along with Clayton Davis over. At that dolby and tell you want to start with you so when we talk about the need for diversity in Hollywood we're talking about changing an industry how hard is that. I mean it it's an uphill battle I think you know we were seen some progress which is great but we also need to see significantly. Much more you know it and I think that the Bill Powers behind the camera and that's what everyone is talking about we certainly. You know talk about the visibility in part of the Cameron that's obviously important to. But really it's and who signs the checks was green light in the Townsend who's making sure that diaper stories being told across the board and that everyone has been represented as a should be. And just like weird on today say and that peace we need to. Push to have those stories told as much as they are pushed to be suppressed and Klain I want to bring you and we've got shocked aching but what about other Dirk diverse directors. How hard is it for them to get recognized. I mean in 93 years we've only had six black directors nominated. For best director at the Academy Awards you know this is only the second. There's only defer some event to women. Nominated investor rector were there there's not enough. Push for diversity. And while everyone's bacon good. Moves towards that direction he cat in the announcer diversity and inclusion standards last September is set to go into effect. It's when he 24 it's forcing the hand of Hollywood to look at themselves about what roles they play in the diversity conversation because for too long. Reviews the academy as a scapegoat. They can't nominee what's not there juice in the black with sisal in the first film Pavel all black producing team nominated for best picture. And while Visser we've had 920 of their people of color that are nominated. They also have no Latinos they're not in the acting categories we have one Latinos soccer king nominated for best picture and original screenplay so there's a good. Progress be amazed for the sole whole lot more work to do. A whole lot Laurie is that 234 still three years away Kelly. You have said that Ryan cooler director of black panther creek from bell station the story of Oscar great important stories. That he's helping pay it forward explained that absolutely innocent he comes out the heels of this from. Wildly successful film black panther and game to change the game completely he's the most successful black director and one of the most successful directors financially. Because of how much money that come aren't but instead of just. Gobbling up all of the directing I gigs in Tarrant what he's doing is he's finding young black filmmakers and putting them in a position to direct their first feature fountains I mean and and we see it with with pre two you know we've seen it with another idea. At many in number of out of other films but sell shocking kids here tonight you know because. Well rank Hitler did he produce staff to send back a site with them and I think that's just so important. And when we see people paying it forward Brian cougar like a they do birthday and others how meaningful a change you think this is though do you think that more needs to be done to make sure the industry continues making this. Progress absolutely there's so much more work to be dine. And I think that's really kind of the key that everyone's talking about this year is not to get complacent you know be happy with the progress that we're seeing be made. But also continue to push for it because much more needs to be done. Op Ed clay or want to bring you back in. What about the big name celebrities how can they help with this movement and representation on screen. Yet it's not just about black or brown people speaking you know out. And saying please hire us we also need people back controlled the purse controlled the studios to get in there and say that they want this as well. We have to be in this together added we need people to speak up about it more often more frequent. And I think as we our are moving towards this just place. Really having the serious conversation about racism. At about diversity in representation. It's going to be up to Hollywood and not just Hollywood that's a trickle down it's in media it's in journalism. Everywhere needs to start looking at. Is reflected in the world we're diverse society and we need to see that. All across our screens we need to be able to see ourselves. So we can aspire to be in this industry.

