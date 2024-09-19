Blu DeTiger talks about new album, power of the bass and Fender collaboration

ABC News Live's Linsey Davis sits down with Blu DeTiger to talk about her new album "All I Ever Want is Everything" and becoming the first female artist to have a Fender collaboration.

September 19, 2024

