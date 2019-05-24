Transcript for 'Booksmart' hits theaters

Maybe sees Jason Nathanson and Olivia Wilde is ready to school everyone with her directorial debut book Smart but of the best reviewed comedies of the year so far. Raunchy. And on the net before graduation they want to get wild I don't think there's. For young women I don't think there's often a lot of opportunity virtually should be funny book Smart is actress Olivia Wilde's first time behind the camera for a feature film and she wanted it to feel like teen comedies she grew up on. I was thinking of The Breakfast Club I think in sixteen candles I was thinking that fast times ridge on high. Days to confuse say anything fares could stay off clueless but one groundbreaking. It's a teenage girls hadn't been given a movie that was about. That kind of deep friendship between women he hinted they were looking into a great example in Brice faced at that can be created that at a younger stage win for me. That was a profound needs time to rely on my female friendship speeding down Steen who won rave reviews for her part in 2000 seventeens lady bird says the script it was like nothing she never read before. MT CE. Brit style one that Chu young women in this film who love each other Arab pull. So smarts and thanking him but also like he and so yes you aren't your friends is really unique. And unique was exactly what Olivia Wilde had been searching Porsche wanted to direct a movie for years but she says it took her awhile to find something. That would send the message she wanted to say. To show that women are funny. And Smart and complex in a way that I don't feel we've been allowed to be on film and she wanted to showcase a super strong female friendship at the center of the story for women the most important. Message I think we can be carried to each other now was have each other's backs. No not that is not okay. He did you know. Smart is in theaters now Jason evens and ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.