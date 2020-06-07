Transcript for Brad Paisley announced ‘drive-in’ style concert series

Miss your favorite concert during this pandemic? Not to worry, this summer livenation is launching a series of star-studded drive-in concerts with strict precautions in mind to keep concertgoers safe from the virus. Here to talk about this new concert experience is the one and only country star Brad paisley. Brad, thanks so much for being with us. You're kicking off the concert series July 11th. Where will the first concert be and what can we expect? Our first one is in St. Louis and it's really exciting for me because we have found a way to do this that I think will be completely safe and also sort of a once in a lifetime experience. It's truly interesting the way that they have come up for people to situate with cars in a drive-in-like setting. We're taking over parking lots, we're creating a makeshift pop-up drive-in and everybody's got their own little tailgate area with just the people they're hopefully are quarantining with as far as not spreading the virus and it is going to be a blast. I feel like we're going to be in "Cars." We're seeing what the virtual experience looks like, what it's going to look like, it looks awesome. With each guest having their own tailgating zone, lights all around them, do you think the future of music is going to evolve because of this situation? We'll begin to see this sort of thing happen? That's possible. I can see even when this whole thing is over some of the things that we learned and some of the little tools that we developed because of this we might say, you know, let's keep that. I can see -- you probably have seen me doing a bunch of zooms with fans and interacting with them. I'm going to do that in the concert. Even though we're there live and we're playing and we're rocking out for the first time with people in front of us. In various incarnations in their cars. I can see doing zooms on the screen with people who can't be there. I think that will stay. As well as the idea that what if someday we get past this, we realize that was really fun why don't we do that while there's no virus? Now, you're preparing for this drive-in experience, do you have any surprises planned for the fans who are driving in? I do. We're working towards that right now. I've got some tricks up my sleeve. One of the things that's a lot of fun is I always loved relying on the big video wall behind me, and I'd utilize that. I've done things in the past, I have done a facetime duet with Carrie Underwood. Or I've had Peyton manning call in. I can see us doing some -- there's another level of that when literally the screen is this important for people sitting there like it's a drive-in theater, but I'm there, I'm performing in front of the big video wall. They're in their cars. I think there's really fun stuff that we can do that we have never thought of before. Cool, some pop-ins during the drive-ins. I love it. I'm so excited. Brad, wishing you and your family the very, very best. Thank you for being with us. Thanks a lot. Let's get through this. Yeah, let's do it together. More information on the livenation series, or purchase tickets, visit livenation.com/drivein. Final thoughts from Jen Ashton.

