Breaking down the Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with legal expert Harry Nelson on Britney Spears' ongoing battle to end her conservatorship as the judge rules she may choose her own attorney.
2:44 | 07/15/21

Breaking down the Britney Spears conservatorship hearing

