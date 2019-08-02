-
Now Playing: Javicia Leslie dishes on her role in CBS drama 'God Friended Me'
-
Now Playing: Melvin Gregg discusses his role as a NBA recruit in 'High Flying Bird'
-
Now Playing: New England Patriots' Super Bowl victory parade held in Boston
-
Now Playing: New details emerge in reported attack on 'Empire' actor
-
Now Playing: Lil Mo shares her 'Marriage Boot Camp' experience with her husband Karl Dargan
-
Now Playing: New report offers chilling details of alleged Jussie Smollett attack
-
Now Playing: Andy Cohen posts sweet picture with newborn son
-
Now Playing: Andre Holland dishes on his sports agent role in Netflix's 'High Flying Bird'
-
Now Playing: Dwayne Johnson opens up about new film co-produced with his ex-wife
-
Now Playing: Maroon 5's frontman Adam Levine speaks out on Super Bowl controversy
-
Now Playing: Slamdance Film Festival
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Jan. 8, 2004
-
Now Playing: Golden Globes 2019: What to expect from the big show
-
Now Playing: WWE personality 'Mean' Gene Okerlund dies at 76
-
Now Playing: Kevin Hart apologizes to LGBTQ community after Oscars controversy
-
Now Playing: 'Stranger Things' releases teaser for its third season
-
Now Playing: Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and Dr. Jonathan Greenburg talk snoring habits
-
Now Playing: Amanda Seales dishes on her HBO comedy special
-
Now Playing: David and Tamela Mann discuss new album and memoir
-
Now Playing: Soulja Boy discusses 'Marriage Boot Camp,' his recent drama and music