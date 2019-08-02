Transcript for British actor Albert Finney dies at 82

Albert Finney the British actor known for his roles in movies like sky fall and Aaron Brockovich has died at the age of 82. Finney began acting at nineteen result he went on a received five Oscar nominations including one for murder on the orient express. And Tom Jones in recent years Finney had health problems. Toward twelve he disclosed that he had been treated for kidney cancer for five years.

