Transcript for Britney Spears speaks out day after testimony

Britney Spears says she's sorry about misleading fans by putting on a happy face in a new ins to Graham pose she says. I don't want people to think my life is perfect because it's definitely not at all I apologize for pretending like I've been okay the past two years. I did it because of my pride in I was embarrassed to share what happened to me. The pop star is asking a judge to end the conserving are shipped. If she's been under for thirteen years she claims her family and guardians have been exploiting her even forcing her to use birth control the judge is considering her request but has not yet set a new hearing date.

